Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 395 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBK opened at $296.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $225.70 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

