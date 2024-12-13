Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $297.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

