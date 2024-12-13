Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $196.32 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average is $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

