Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 47,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TTD opened at $133.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.94.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

