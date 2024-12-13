Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $423.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $291.23 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

