Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $253.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day moving average is $216.92.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

