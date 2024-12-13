Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Conrad Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688. Conrad Industries has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Conrad Industries Company Profile
