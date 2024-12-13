Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688. Conrad Industries has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.