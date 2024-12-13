Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 467 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 269.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zega Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 796,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.96 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

