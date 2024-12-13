Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 232,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $158.92 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 23.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.43.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

