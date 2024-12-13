Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IOCT opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

