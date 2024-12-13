Craneware (LON:CRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.22) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Craneware alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRW

Craneware Price Performance

Craneware Company Profile

LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,350 ($29.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,235.93. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,509.20 ($31.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £830.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,038.46 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.