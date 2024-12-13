Craneware (LON:CRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.22) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRW
Craneware Price Performance
Craneware Company Profile
Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.