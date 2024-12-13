Critical Survey: Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yubo International Biotech and Pixie Dust Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Yubo International Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 798.28%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $610,000.00 9.69 -$1.20 million ($0.01) -5.00 Pixie Dust Technologies $993.02 million 0.01 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Pixie Dust Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -274.96% N/A -121.41% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixie Dust Technologies has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.