Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.10 and traded as low as C$13.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 173,084 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

