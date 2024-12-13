CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CSL Price Performance
Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.26. 50,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. CSL has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.18.
About CSL
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.