CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSL Price Performance

Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.26. 50,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. CSL has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

