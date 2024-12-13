CVE:QST FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Questor Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of QST opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.