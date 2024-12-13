Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,893 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.84% of Darling Ingredients worth $49,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of DAR opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

