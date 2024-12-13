Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Shares Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

