Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 2,133.3% in November

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 2,133.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Deswell Industries Stock Performance
DSWL stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
About Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deswell Industries
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.