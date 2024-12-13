Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 2,133.3% in November

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 2,133.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

DSWL stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

