Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Declares Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3931 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GGLL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,616. The stock has a market cap of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $52.12.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.