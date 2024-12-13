Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Declares Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3931 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGLL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,616. The stock has a market cap of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

