Drax Group (LON:DRX) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 659.55 ($8.36) and last traded at GBX 645.50 ($8.18). 1,025,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,481,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635.50 ($8.06).

Drax Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 606.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 388.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

About Drax Group

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.