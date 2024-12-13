E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.88 ($12.50) and last traded at €11.91 ($12.54). 3,971,329 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.00 ($12.63).
E.On Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.36 and a 200-day moving average of €12.54.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Featured Stories
