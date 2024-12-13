Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Provides Update on Net Asset Value Per Share

On December 10, 2024, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) disclosed in an 8-K filing the unaudited estimate of the range of the net asset value per share of its common stock as of November 30, 2024. According to the filing, the net asset value per share was estimated to be between $8.40 and $8.50.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a Delaware-based company with its principal executive offices located at 600 Steamboat Road, Suite 202, Greenwich, CT, 06830. The company’s common stock, along with its various preferred stock series and notes, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under different trading symbols.

The 8-K filing also indicated compliance with the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, with the report signed by Kenneth P. Onorio, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Investors and stakeholders can access the complete details of the filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website. This disclosure showcases the company’s transparency regarding its financial performance and asset valuation.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

