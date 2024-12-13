EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 65.2% in November

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.1 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of EDRVF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 36,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EDP Renováveis
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.