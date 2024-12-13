EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 65.2% in November

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.1 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of EDRVF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 36,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

