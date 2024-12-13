Edward M. Md Kaye Sells 6,786 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $88,150.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,886.15. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 76,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 330,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 255,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 137,145 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,177,000 after acquiring an additional 427,447 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.