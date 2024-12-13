Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 48,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 60,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Electrovaya Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

