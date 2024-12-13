Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $107.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 92.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 85.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $98.65 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $104.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

