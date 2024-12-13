Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Endesa Stock Down 2.5 %
ELEZY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Endesa has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.54.
About Endesa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.