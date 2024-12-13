Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Endesa Stock Down 2.5 %

ELEZY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Endesa has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

