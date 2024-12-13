Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 230,259 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

