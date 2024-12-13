Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.09. Enservco shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 343,484 shares.

Enservco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

