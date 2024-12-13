Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.09. Enservco shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 343,484 shares.
Enservco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.