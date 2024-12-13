EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,611 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after buying an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,465,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 268.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,881 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $104,811,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $120.07 and a 52-week high of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

