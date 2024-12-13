EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Scotiabank raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

