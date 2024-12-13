EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $388.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

