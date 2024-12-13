EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

