EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 30.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 135,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $356.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

