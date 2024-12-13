EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in BorgWarner by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 593,265 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 290,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 64,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 127,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

