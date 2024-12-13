EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $491,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $920,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

