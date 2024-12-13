EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,233 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

