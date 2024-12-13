EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.16.

Read Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.