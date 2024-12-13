EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Incyte
In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on INCY
Incyte Stock Performance
Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.