Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 696.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 252,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 50,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,960. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

Epsilon Energy Cuts Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EPSN. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Epsilon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPSN

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.