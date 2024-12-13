Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Evergy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

