Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as low as C$7.97. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 23,682 shares changing hands.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$307.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

