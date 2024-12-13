F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 6,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $61,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,681.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,898,000 after acquiring an additional 269,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 191,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $261.57 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $775,389. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.