Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FNCL opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

