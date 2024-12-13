Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Lance West Sells 23,245 Shares

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) Director Lance West sold 23,245 shares of Finance of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $513,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,388. This trade represents a 65.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lance West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Lance West sold 6,750 shares of Finance of America Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $141,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Lance West sold 13,637 shares of Finance of America Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $282,422.27.

Finance of America Companies stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Finance of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

