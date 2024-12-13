Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 102.5% in November

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the November 15th total of 73,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:FOA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 179,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,109. Finance of America Companies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm has a market cap of $254.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Finance of America Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Finance of America Companies

In other news, Director Lance West sold 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $513,714.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,388. The trade was a 65.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,632 shares of company stock valued at $937,887. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.