Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.25.

Finning International Stock Performance

About Finning International

Shares of FTT opened at C$38.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.25. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$34.28 and a 1 year high of C$45.17.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

