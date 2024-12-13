First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 80.5% in November

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 18,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,755. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $360,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.