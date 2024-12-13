First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 80.5% in November

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 18,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,755. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.