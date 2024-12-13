First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,826,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after acquiring an additional 305,648 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 74,764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,120,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

