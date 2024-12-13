Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 19,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

