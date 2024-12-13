Flora Growth Corp. Appoints New Director and Exec Chairman amidst Resignation

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Mr. Brendan Cahill has resigned as a director of the company, effective December 5, 2024. The resignation was clarified to have occurred without any dissent with the company or its operational facets.
Simultaneously, the Board of Directors undertook significant appointments. Mr. Sammy Dorf has been appointed as a non-independent director of the Board. Additionally, Mr. Dorf is also slated to hold the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. His profound experience in the cannabis industry, notably as the Co-Founder and former Chief Growth Officer of Verano Holdings Corp., signifies his strategic value to Flora Growth Corp.
Mr. Dorf’s and Mr. Leventhal’s positions are viewed against the context of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605, ensuring compliance with the necessary composition requirements within the company’s Board of Directors.
As of the filing of this disclosure, no material arrangements have been entered into between the Company and Mr. Dorf related to his appointment. However, expectations include an Executive Chairman Agreement, encompassing a base salary and stock appreciation rights for Mr. Dorf.
In line with standard compensation policies, Mr. Manfred Leventhal will be duly compensated for his directorial role, as highlighted in the Company’s previously filed Form 10-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The recent appointments and changes within Flora Growth Corp.’s Board of Directors signify a strategic move towards fortifying the company’s operations and governance structures, paving the way for potential growth and development in the future.
The Company anticipates that these recent maneuvers will set a strong foundation for compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 and reinforce its operational and strategic endeavors moving forward.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flora Growth’s 8K filing here.
About Flora Growth
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flora Growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns